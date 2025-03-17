Rare Caracal Spotted In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills, Minister Shares Pic

A rare caracal has been spotted in Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, sending waves of excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. This elusive wild cat, with a population of less than 50 in India, has been photographed for the first time in the reserve using a camera trap during the ongoing Phase IV survey. Rajasthan's Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma shared the news on X, enthusiastically calling it a "vibrant Holi surprise." He commended the forest department's tireless efforts in monitoring and conserving the region's wildlife.

"The winter Phase IV survey of the tiger reserve recorded this camera trap image of Caracal. The strong protection regime of the Mukundra Hills tiger reserve serves as an umbrella to protect elusive small cats like the Caracal. Credit to the field staff who protect these habitats sincerely despite festivals or holidays," he wrote on X, along with the picture.

On this vibrant day of Holi, Rajasthan forest department is excited to share the first photographic record of Caracal in Mukundra hills Tiger Reserve.



The winter Phase IV survey of the tiger reserve recorded this camera trap image of Caracal. The strong protection regime of… pic.twitter.com/HqplxM5vCb — Sanjay Sharma (@Sanjay4India1) March 14, 2025

About the Caracal

The caracal is a medium-sized, wild cat native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and India. In India, they are usually found in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Caracals have a slender body, long legs, and a short, rounded tail. They have a tawny or reddish-brown coat with black markings on the face, ears, and tail. They are skilled hunters, feeding on small mammals, birds, and reptiles. They are also known for their agility and ability to jump high to catch birds in flight.

The caracal is classified as critically endangered in India, with its population declining due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching. To combat this, conservationists are advocating for enhanced protection measures, including stricter enforcement of wildlife laws and habitat restoration initiatives.