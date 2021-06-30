Rare 22 Kg Turtle Found Moving In Maharashtra's Nagpur; Rescued

A Leith's softshell turtle, weighing 22 kg, was rescued after being spotted in Nagpur. (Representational)

A Leith's softshell turtle, weighing 22 kg, was rescued after it was spotted in a residential colony in Nagpur, the forest department said on Wednesday.

This turtle was found moving on a road inside the colony in Hingna area of the city on Tuesday night, the department said in a release.

A local resident informed the Hingna range forest officer (RFO) Ashish Ninave, who along with the forest staff, rescued the turtle, a critically-endangered species, and took it to the transit treatment centre for check-up.

Talking to PTI, member of the Maharashtra wildlife advisory board, Kundan Hate, said this particular turtle weighs around 22 kilo and 200 grams and its length is about 83 cm, while the breadth is around 51cm.

The turtle is in good health and will be released in its natural habitat soon, he said.

