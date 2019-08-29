BJP Has Gujarat Washing Powder To Clean Opposition Leaders, Says Minister Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve, former Maharashtra BJP chief, has been winning the Jalna Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has Gujarat's washing powder which first cleans the opposition leaders before inducting them into the party, said Union Minster and Jalna MP Raosaheb Danve Patil at an event in Maharashtra.

"BJP has a washing machine. Before taking anyone in the party, we wash them in the machine. We have the washing powder of Gujarat," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Leaders including Congress' Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad joined the BJP in Maharashtra in the recent weeks.

Earlier in the year, a video had surfaced online where he was heard saying "all thieves" have united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him.

"All thieves are now united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while in Jalna, too, thieves have ganged up against me," he had said.

Not new to controversy, Raosaheb Danve had triggered a row in 2017 when he reportedly said farmers continued to complain despite the state government doling out sops to bail out tur (pigeon pea) growers.

