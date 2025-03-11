"Ranya Rao Took Advantage Of VIP Protocol": Karnataka Orders New Probe

The Karnataka government has launched an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP airport protocol privileges by actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case. The probe will also examine any potential role played by her stepfather, Dr K Ramachandra Rao, an IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka.

Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 12 crore from Dubai to Bengaluru. She allegedly used VIP airport privileges, meant for senior officials, to bypass security checks and facilitate her smuggling operations.

Ms Rao allegedly used her father's name and position as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation to gain unauthorised access to restricted airport facilities. The Karnataka government has issued an order to investigate the circumstances under which protocol privileges were extended to Ranya Rao and whether her father had any involvement in the matter.

The state government has appointed Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, as the investigating officer. The investigation has been ordered to begin immediately, with a final report expected within one week.