Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express Gets '14-Minute Miracle Cleaning'

The Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express train is being cleaned at a Delhi station.

The '14-minute Miracle Cleaning' drive was carried out on the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express train in the national capital on Sunday. The cleaning drive was conducted at New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as part of the launch of the cleaning process for all Vande Bharat Express services across the country. The fast-cleaning drill is aimed at cutting down the turn-around time of the Vande Bharat trains.

The process involves the deployment of staff in coaches for dry and wet mopping of the interiors and exteriors of the coaches, collection of garbage bags and suitable disposal of the waste to ensure Swachhata.

Indian Railways adopted this initiative for quality cleaning of Vande Bharat train rakes at 'other end terminal stations'. Termed as '14 Minute Miracle' initiative formally launched at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station on Sunday.

It is notable that earlier this year in January, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had hinted at a transformation in the cleaning process of India's premium trains. Now, with this initiative, the Railways plans to extend the same efficient cleaning mechanism to all trains once proven effective and fully functional.

It is pertinent to note that in light of the millions of passengers who travel daily, the initiative aims to elevate their travel experience to a world-class standard, where cleanliness plays a pivotal role.

The Vande Bharat trains, known for their semi-high-speed service, initially commenced operations in February 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi. Presently, 68 Vande Bharat train services are operational throughout the country. This new leap in efficiency is expected to redefine passenger expectations and enhance the overall railway travel experience.