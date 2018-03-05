Rang Panchami 2018: Date, Significance, Messages

Rang Panchami falls on March 6 this year. The festival is celebrated five days after Holika Dahan on the Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra and several parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that after the Holika Dahan, in which holy pyres are burnt, the rajas and tamas elements in the air are decomposed and with throwing of gulaal or colours in the air invokes the satvik elements in the atmosphere and attracts the dieties. People mark the day by taking out processions, throwing colours at each other and in the air and celebrate it with festive food and dance.

Here are some messages you can send to your loved ones on Rang Panchami:

1. Colours bring so much joy! May the cheer of colours always remain in your life! Happy Rang panchami!

2. Shubh Rang panchami to you and your family!





3. May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, good health and success. Wishing you Shubh Rang Panchami!4. Rang barse, bahaar barse, Aapke jeewan mein khushiyon ki fuhaar barse! Happy Rangpanchami!

5. Rang Panchami ki harsh bela par,

khushiyaan mile apaar,

yash, kirti, samman mile,

aur bade satkar!

6. I pray to God for well being of your family. May the festival of Rang Panchami brings lots of happiness in your home.

7.Rangon, geeton aur nritye mein ho jaayein magn, rang panchami ka paavan tyohaar ka manayein jashn!



