A former CRPF constable shot and killed his 29-year-old son (Representational)

A former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable shot and killed his 29-year-old son in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

Rakesh Rawat had a verbal argument with his son before allegedly shooting him with a rifle. Neighbours found the body of the constable's son.

"We have arrested Rawat and seized the rifle," said police officer Sapan Mehta.

The neighbours said the son had joined Rakesh Rawat a few days back. The former constable had been living alone for a long time.