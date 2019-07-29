Ranchi-Bound AirAsia Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Delhi Airport, Taxies Back

AirAsia India spokesperson said, "I5-744-New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff, today. The captain discontinued the takeoff."

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2019 13:22 IST
New Delhi: 

A Ranchi bound flight from New Delhi taxied back to the bay this morning after it suffered a bird hit while takeoff.

AirAsia India spokesperson said, "I5-744-New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff, today. The captain discontinued the takeoff."

"The aircraft was then taxied back to the bay," he added.

A detailed engine inspection is underway, informed the spokesperson of the airlines.
 



