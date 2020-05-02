2 Soldiers Killed, 1 Injured As Pak Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Pakistan violated ceasefire at 3.30 pm on Friday in Rampur (Representational)

Two soldiers, who were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rampur, died today. Another soldier has been injured as well.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:30 pm in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday.

"On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla," defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

Earlier on April 30, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch district.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 29 as well by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.

With inputs from ANI, PTI