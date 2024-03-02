Bengaluru Blast Suspect Caught On CCTV With Bag That Allegedly Had Bomb

At least ten persons were injured in the blast.

A day after an explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, CCTV footage has emerged showing a man carrying a bag inside the cafe's premises in the Whitefield area of the Karnataka capital. The suspect, according to the police, allegedly placed this bag in the cafe and then left before the blast took place. Another individual, who was seen along with the suspect, has been detained and is being questioned by the Bengaluru police.

The main suspect, his face hidden by a mask, glasses, and a cap on top of his head, was caught on cameras installed inside the cafe carrying a plate of idlis.

The blast, which took place between 12.50 pm and 1 pm on Friday, resulted in ten people sustaining injuries. The police have invoked stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act in response to the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inquiry. The injured, comprising both cafe staff and patrons, are currently receiving medical treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urged the public not to politicise the incident and called for cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The Chief Minister added that the blast might have been caused by an "improvised explosive" device.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who visited the blast site along with Home Minister G Parameshwara, provided crucial details about the sequence of events leading to the explosion. "The blast occurred at 1 pm. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast took place," Mr Shivakumar said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken charge of the investigation, with multiple teams actively pursuing leads to identify the accused. State Police Chief Alok Mohan labeled the incident a "bomb blast" but assured the public that no one sustained serious injuries.

Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder Divya Raghavendra Rao, speaking exclusively with NDTV, said that the initial understanding following the blast was that it originated in the kitchen.

"But then we found out that there were no injuries or blood inside the kitchen and that the blast took place in the customer area," Ms Rao told NDTV. "After looking at the CCTV footage, we saw that a guy wearing a mask and muffler came to the billing counter and ordered a rava idli. He then took his order and sat in the corner. He finished his meal and left a bag where he was sitting before exiting the restaurant."

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch today. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery," she added.

Forensic teams are currently examining the scene to gather evidence and determine the nature of the explosive device used. NSG commandos and bomb squads are still combing the area this morning.