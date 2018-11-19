Ram Temple A Matter Of 'Sentiment, National Honour': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena is committed to the construction of Ram temple, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. (File)

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Monday said the Ram temple issue was not a subject for the courts but a subject of sentiment and national honour and that his party's campaign will continue for the same.

"Shiv Sena is committed to the construction of Ram temple. We have struggled for it. The temple is not the subject of courts but of sentiments and national honour," Mr Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"Our headquarter is in Mumbai but we will continue to struggle for the temple," he added.

He said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on November 24 and will attend a programme at Lakshman Kila and attend 'saryu aarti'.

Uddhav Thackeray will pay obeisance at Ram temple on November 25 and will participate in 'jan samvad' at Gulab Bari.