Ram Rajya Rath Yatra LIVE: Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off Procession From Ayodhya To Rameswaram

Ram Rajya Rath Yatra: Yogi Adityanath flags off mega procession from Ayodhya to Rameswaram

Here are the live updates of the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra :



11:55 (IST)



The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra is being officially organised by a Maharashtra-based social organisation, and it will see participation from organisations like the VHP and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which are affiliated with the RSS- the BJP's ideological mentor.



The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra is being officially organised by a Maharashtra-based social organisation, and it will see participation from organisations like the VHP and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which are affiliated with the RSS- the BJP's ideological mentor.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the ' Ram Rajya Rath Yatra ' today, starting from the Ayodhya to Rameswaram. This yatra will cover six states over the next two months. The rally comes days before the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is expected to come up before the Supreme Court for the final hearing.The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra will be flagged off this evening from Karsevakpuram -- a workshop set up in by the VHP in the 1990s, where workers carve pillars in the hope they will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple one day.