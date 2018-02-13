Ram Rajya Rath Yatra LIVE: Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off Procession From Ayodhya To Rameswaram

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, starting from the Ayodhya tll Rameswaram will cover six states over the next two months.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 13, 2018 11:55 IST
Ram Rajya Rath Yatra: Yogi Adityanath flags off mega procession from Ayodhya to Rameswaram

New Delhi:  UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the 'Ram Rajya Rath Yatra' today, starting from the Ayodhya to Rameswaram. This yatra will cover six states over the next two months. The rally comes days before the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit is expected to come up before the Supreme Court for the final hearing. 

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra will be flagged off this evening from Karsevakpuram -- a workshop set up in by the VHP in the 1990s, where workers carve pillars in the hope they will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple one day.

Feb 13, 2018
The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra is being officially organised by a Maharashtra-based social organisation, and it will see participation from organisations like the VHP and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which are affiliated with the RSS- the BJP's ideological mentor.

