Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here Are 5 Out-Of-The-Box Rakhi Designs For Your Bhaiya And Bhabhi

Tying a rakhi on Raksha Bandhan isn't just an annual ritual. It signifies the bond between a brother and a sister which strengthens every year. Rakhis come in all shapes, colours, sizes and designs, each laced with emotions and love. Expressing the love for your sibling can be done using a plain thread. But, putting in some extra effort and crafting an eye-popping rakhi wouldn't cause harm.

So, bring out your creativity and make a rakhi that stands out on your sibling's wrist and the one that they will always cherish. Worrying about the ideas? You need not as we have cheery-picked some of the most blissful designer rakhis. You can check out the designs and tips on making it below.

1) Personalised rakhi

What can be better than tying a rakhi that features some sweet memories in the form of pictures of you with your bhaiya and bhabhi? For this, you don't need to start from scratch. Just buy an ordinary rakhi from the market but make sure that it has a wide and circular face. Now, get rid of some extra decorations on it and paste an adorable picture. Some glitter can be added to the borders.

2) Classic rakhi

While the classic rakhi might look plain among other strikingly vibrant rakhis, it is still the best. And, it is also the easiest to make. Just grab a red colour thread and use some pearls, beads, and glitter to decorate the rakhi. Make matching rakhi for both your bhaiya and bhabhi which they can sport together.

3) Cartoon rakhi

No matter how old your brother grows, you still cherish the memories you made with him during your childhood. So, slip into nostalgia and make a cartoon for your brother and his wife. These cartoon rakhi can be even sweeter if your bhaiya and bhabhi are expecting a child.

4) Rakhi with a sweet message

While a simple rakhi embodies a range of emotions and feelings, accompanying it with a heartfelt message for your bhaiya and bhabhi can be indeed delighting. Grab a small coloured piece of paper and write your heart out on it, but concisely. Now just paste it on your rakhi and let your bhaiya and bhabhi read it themselves.

5) Floral rakhi

If you want to go the eco-friendly way this Raksha Bandhan, then ditch those glittery rakhis in the market and make use of nature. You can use some flowers to make rakhis both for your bhaiya and bhabhi. Flowers can indeed add to the appeal of anything.