Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Had Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Hospital On Cause Of Death

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India. (File)

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace stock market investor, died of a sudden cardiac arrest today, a Mumbai Hospital said. Jhunjhunwala, 62, was often referred to as India's Warren Buffet.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death," Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital said. This was the first statement from the hospital on Jhunjhunwala's cause of death. The investor was rushed to the hospital at around 6.45 am today, and was declared dead on arrival.

Dr Samdani also said that Jhunjhunwala was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was also diabetic.

"He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis, and was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty," he said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was discharged from the same hospital a few weeks ago after being treated for kidney-related issues.

A self-made trader, investor, and businessman, he was also known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street. With an estimated net worth of around Rs 46,000 crore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.