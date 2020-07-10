PM Modi Praises Rajnath Singh's "Wisdom" On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted birthday wishes for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who turned 69 today. 

"Birthday wishes to Shri Rajnath Singh Ji. Rajnath Ji's wisdom is greatly beneficial to the government," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Mr Singh is at the "forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India," the Prime Minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah wished the Defense Minister and said, "Rajnath ji with his vast experience and organizational skills have made invaluable contribution to the government and the party. I wish him good health and long life". 

BJP chief JP Nadda wrote on Twitter, "Your (Rajnath Singh) dedication to the country and the organization is commendable and exemplary. May God give you good health and long life."

"Happy Birthday Rajnath Singh ji. Your loyalty to the country and the organization and your resolve for public service is exemplary... I pray to God for your long life and good health," Textile Minister Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, wished Mr Singh and said, "...Your loyalty to the country and the organization and your resolve for public service is exemplary..." 

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) president, HD Deve Gowda wished Mr Singh and described him as an "exceptional political figure...". Telugu Desam Party chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu wished the Defence Minister "good health and happiness."  

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, in his birthday greetings said, "His (Rajnath Singh) contribution in building and strengthening the BJP is outstanding."

The Defence Minister today will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, according to a report in news agency ANI. The meeting will also review the overall security situation.

