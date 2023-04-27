"Violation Of Existing Agreements...": Rajanth Singh Meets China Counterpart

India has sent a strong message to China during the first meeting of defence ministers of the two nations since the Galwan incident. Underscoring the need for peace and tranquility at the border, New Delhi said "violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations".

A communique released after Union minister Rajnath Singh's meet with Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu -- held on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) meeting -- read: "The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders".

"He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation".

The 19 round of talks between the military commanders of India and China has made little headway in resolving the stand-off in eastern Ladakh region. News agency Press Trust of India reported that both sides have agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues" and safeguard peace in border areas.

Last month, at a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of a G20 meet, foreign minister S Jaishankar said the state of India-China relations is "abnormal".