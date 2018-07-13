Rajnath Singh Arrives In Bangladesh For A 3-Day Visit

Rajnath Singh will also meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues. (File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived in Bangladesh for a three-day visit during which he will hold discussions on various issues related to bilateral security, border management and cross border crimes. Mr Singh was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reached Dhaka on a three day tour to Bangladesh," Home Ministry of India said in a tweet.

Mr Singh and Mr Kamal will co-chair the 6th India-Bangladesh Home Minister Level Talks on July 15.

The two leaders are expected to jointly inaugurate a Bangladesh-India Friendship Building at the Bangladesh Police Academy in northwestern Sardah and a coordinated Indian Visa Application Center in Dhaka.

Rajnath Singh, who is accompanied by top officials of the Home Ministry and security agencies, will also meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discuss various bilateral issues.

"India and Bangladesh have made notable progress in transforming our land and maritime boundaries into zones of peace and tranquillity. Looking forward to strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries on the basis of friendship and trust," Mr Singh said in a tweet before leaving for Dhaka.

"The relationship between India and Bangladesh is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of democracy. India attaches great significance to ties with Bangladesh," he said.

Mr Singh and Mr Kamal are also likely to discuss the Rohingya issue in their meeting.

The Indian side is expected to take up the issue of the continuous inflow of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border.

India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.