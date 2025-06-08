Bangladesh's Yunus To Embark On UK Visit, His 11th Foreign Trip In 10 Months

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will visit the UK from June 9-13, meeting King Charles III and PM Keir Starmer. He plans to discuss elections with BNP's Tarique Rahman and receive the Harmony Award 2025 for promoting peace and sustainability.

Bangladesh's Interim Government's Chief Advisor Muhammud Yunus will leave for what will be his 11th official visit abroad during his ten months in charge of the country's government.

Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the visit which is scheduled from June 9-13.

Reports suggest that Muhammad Yunus could hold a confidential political dialogue with Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, whose party has been demanding elections by December this year to install an elected government with a political mandate.

On Friday, Muhammad Yunus announced that elections will be held in the country in the first half of April this year, ignoring advice from the military and political parties like the BNP to hold elections by December.

Meanwhile former minister and British MP Tulip Siddiq has requested a meeting with Bangladesh's leader during his visit to clear up the “misunderstanding” regarding corruption allegations made by his administration which led her to resign from the UK government.

When inquired about Tulip Siddiq's reported letter seeking audience with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his upcoming London visit, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the government has not yet received any such letter. "We cannot comment on something we have not seen," he said.

Siddiq, who is related to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, but had to resign as Economic Secretary to the Treasury and city minister over the allegations.

During the visit, King Charles III will formally confer the prestigious “Harmony Award 2025” on Muhammad Yunus, in a ceremony that will take place at St James's Palace in London on June 12, for his efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.

Yunus will also hold meetings with Secretaries-General of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to push Bangladesh's wider international engagements. The meeting with the IMO is important as it is the leading authority that regulates the maritime industry. Yunus has been trying to promote the strategic importance of the Chittagong Port where there are major investments planned, including Chinese investments.