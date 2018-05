A 58-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl (Representational)

A 58-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Rajkot's Aji Dam area, police said.Police said that Sudama Chaudhary, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was caught by the survivor's mother while he was allegedly raping her in his room on Friday. "A complaint was filed following which we arrested Chaudhary today. He has been charged with rape under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said Inspector PB Shapra of Aji Dam police station.He said that the accused and the survivor had been sent for medical examinations.