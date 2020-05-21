'Proud I'm Patriot's Son': Rahul Gandhi's Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

"I am proud to be the son of a true patriot," said Rahul Gandhi as he remembered his father, Rajiv Gandhi, on the former prime minister's 29th death anniversary today.

"I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

एक सच्चे देशभक्त,उदार और परोपकारी पिता के पुत्र होने पर मुझे गर्व है।प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में राजीव जी ने देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर किया।अपनी दूरंदेशी से देश के सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने ज़रूरी कदम उठाए।आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मैं स्नेह और कृतज्ञता से उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/aDdKMf74wK - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi's party, the Congress, also shared a small video of him on Twitter this morning.

"The man who felt the pulse of a young India & steered us towards a brighter future. The man who understood the needs of the young & old and was loved by one and all," it said.

Rajiv Gandhi - the man who felt the pulse of a young India & steered us towards a brighter future. The man who understood the needs of the young & old and was loved by one and all.#ThankYouRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/j7iHESWEOf — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi dedicated his life towards empowering women and advocating for a more equal society, it said in another tweet.

In his tribute, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal remembered Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary and a caring and a kind human being.

"Rajiv Gandhi, youngest PM of India, was a visionary like no other. He was caring, loving & a kind human being. He envisioned & worked towards a brighter future for all Indians. As we remember him today, may he continue to inspire many more generations," he tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.