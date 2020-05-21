Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi Tweets 'Last Photo' In Tribute To Father Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paying tribute to her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary today, tweeted her last photo with him.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, when he was at an election meeting in Tamil Nadu.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was 19 at the time, is seen in the photo with her father's arms around her. In the tweet captioned "Last photo with father", she also posted a message.

"To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; to nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it's sorrows; these are the gifts of my father's life," wrote the 48-year-old.

Her brother Rahul Gandhi also tweeted a tribute for his father.

"I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, a liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude," the Congress MP tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress also shared a small video of Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter this morning. "The man who felt the pulse of a young India & steered us towards a brighter future. The man who understood the needs of the young & old and was loved by one and all," the party said.

Rajiv Gandhi took over as Congress president in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Later, he became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.