Rajinikanth To Watch His Latest Film 'Jailer' With Yogi Aditynath In Lucknow Tomorrow

Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow this evening.

Superstar Rajiniknath, whose latest 'Jailer' is already a box office hit, today said he will watch the movie tomorrow with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajinikanth, a Tamil superstar and one of Indian Cinema's tallest figures, arrived in Lucknow this evening.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth arrives in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, says, "I will watch the film (Jailor) with the CM". pic.twitter.com/wsBdkosu18 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

"I will watch the film with him," he told news agency ANI when asked about his meeting with the Chief Minister tomorrow.

He also thanked God for the movie performing well at the box office. "Sab Bhagwan ka dua hai (it's all god's blessings)," he said as he boarded his car at the airport.

'Jailer', a Tamil movie, is the latest Rajinikanth-starrer to hit the screens after a two-year gap. Released last week, the film narrates how a jailer stops a gang from helping their leader flee the prison.

The movie, which also stars Tamannaah and Jackie Shroff, has earned around Rs 375 crore worldwide in the first week, according to Sun Pictures.