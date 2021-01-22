West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee Resigns In Fresh Worry For Trinamool

West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee today resigned from his position. The cabinet minister did not cite any reasons for his decision and comes amid a recent string of exits from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress as the state heads for Assembly elections in March-April.

"I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my Office as Cabinet Minsiter being in charge of Forest Department on today, i.e., On 22nd of January, 2021," Mr Banerjee said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

His move comes days after he had complained about "some leaders in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)" carrying out propaganda against him.

"There are a few leaders in the party who only exploit workers. They run false propaganda against me using some party workers," he had said on January 16, according to an ANI report. He had, however, not mentioned any names.