13 Injured In Madhya Pradesh Clash Over Land, Days After UP Shootout

Days after the horrific shooting in Uttar Pradesh over a land dispute that left 10 people dead, a similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh. Thirteen people, including four women, were injured when members of one community attacked another, trying to take control of a piece of land in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh on Sunday.

According to the police, several members of a nomadic tribal community went to the Rajgarh's Sameli village to take control of 15 bighas or about 6 acres of land, which they claimed to have purchased. But when the local residents opposed the move, they were attacked with guns and swords. At least six of the 13 people injured were declared critical and shifted to Bhopal, around 120 km away, for treatment.

"A case has been registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and further investigations are on," police officer ND Mishra told NDTV.

The incident comes just two days after another one in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district where a woman was killed and a man injured after they were run over by a tractor over a property dispute.

Three men who had purchased a piece of land in Singrauli district's Dhelari village arrived at the spot on Friday and allegedly tried to take control of another patch of land that they had not purchased. When the man who owned the property and his daughter-in-law tried to stop them, they were run over by the tractor.

When villagers came to their rescue, the men on the tractor fled the scene.

Two of the three accused, identified as Bandhu Vaishya and grandson Prabhakar have been arrested, while the other accused is yet to be caught, Singrauli district police superintendent Abhijit Ranjan said.

"The accused have been booked for murder, atrocities against tribals and attempting to capture the land of the tribal farmers," he said.

The incidents in Madhya Pradesh come amid a growing political row over the killing of 10 people in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh blamed on a village head who tried to forcefully take control of a piece of land.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been attacked by the opposition parties over the incident and in turn has blamed them for the incident.

