In New Twist, Officer Probing Chidambaram Hits At Top Official: 10 Facts

NEW DELHI: In a huge embarrassment for the government, an officer of the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate, or ED, made a scathing attack on his boss in the finance ministry, Hasmukh Adhia, after the Supreme Court agreed to move him out of the team probing the sensitive Aircel Maxis case. The top court had accepted the centre's secret report that cast aspersions on the officer's integrity. The letter that leaked soon after snowballed into a huge embarrassment for the NDA government. By evening, the Enforcement Directorate also walked into the row, issuing a formal statement that described Rajeshwar Singh as a "responsible officer with outstanding career record".