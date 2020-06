PM private secretary Rajeev Topno appointed as senior advisor to Executive Director, World Bank.(FILE)

Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank in Washington, a personnel ministry order said on Thursday.

Mr Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will have three years tenure, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)