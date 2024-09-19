Rajasthan's Sujan Jawai Makes It To 'World's Best 50 Hotels'

Sujan Jawai is situated in the middle of the wilderness surrounded by a private forest.

Rajasthan's Sujan Jawai has been named among the world's best fifty hotels. Located in Rajasthan's Pali, an area popular for its leopard sightings, it is the only Indian hotel that made it to the prestigious list. This is the second time Sujan Jawai has been featured in the list and has been ranked 43rd this time. The hotel received a prize from 'The World's 50 Best Hotels' in Guildhall, London.

On receiving the award, the hotel's owner Jaisal Singh told NDTV, "It's a huge honour for us to receive this award. We are delighted and our teams are delighted. We worked very hard to bring Sujan to this level over the years. We believe in celebrating the best of India, of our culture, our wildlife and making a positive impact in the areas which we operate . We are very very happy that this is being celebrated and recognised now and has put us in the top fifty hotels in the world. We are very very happy."

Jaisal Singh, who himself is a passionate wildlife lover and photographer, said his vision for Sujan was to create a pioneering conservation tourism model that would benefit wildlife and local communities, not just an elegant and luxurious safari camp. He added that the idea was to combine the best of Indian hospitality with a vision to protect India's wildlife.

Sujan Jawai is situated in the middle of the wilderness surrounded by a private forest. The hotel offers luxurious stay in lavish tents and also provides experiences such as exploration of wildlife and rich biodiversity of the area accompanied by skilled naturalists and trackers.