Unabated Cold Wave Shivers Rajasthan; Rain In Several Cities

Cold conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan with several cities recording rainfall in past 24 hours, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Jaisalmer recorded 16 milimetre rainfall, followed by 8.2 mm in Sangaria, 7.2 mm in Kota, 7 mm in Sikar, 5 mm in Banasthali, 4.9 mm in Ajmer.

Various other places recorded 1 to 4 mm rainfall during the period. Phalodi was recorded the coldest place in the state with 8.2 degrees Celsius followed by 9.2 degrees in Dabok, 10 degrees each in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, and 10.2 degrees in Eranpura.

State capital Jaipur recorded 11.2 degrees whereas maximum temperature was 15.4 degrees.

Maximum temperature in most of the cities was recorded between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

MeT department has forecast rainfall in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh besides places in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sirohi, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Barmer and Sriganganagar districts on Friday.