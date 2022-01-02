Rajasthan Records Below 10 Degrees Minimum Temperature In Several Places

Rajasthan: Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded 4 degrees Celsius. (File)

Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded the coldest with 3.6 degree Celsius on Saturday night, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded 4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was registered at 4.2 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 5 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 5.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 7.2 degrees Celsius each in Eranpura Road and Phalodi.

Various other places across the state recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

The maximum temperature at most places was recorded between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, the weather is likely to remain dry in the state in the next 24 hours.

