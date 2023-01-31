Rajasthan Man Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Teenaged Girl Who Got Pregnant

A local POCSO court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl here.

Shimbhuram, a resident of Jaitpura in Neemkathana, was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. The victim became pregnant after she was raped and gave birth to a girl, Special Public Prosecutor Kailash Dan Kavia said.

The victim's father filed a case in November 2014, alleging that Shimbhuram raped his minor daughter when he and his wife had gone to the temple, Kavia said.

On the basis of the arguments of the two parties, POCSO Court Judge Ashok Chaudhary convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. It also slapped a fine of Rs 5.15 lakh on him.

The court also accepted a case of negligence against Investigating Officer Jaisingh Tanwar.

