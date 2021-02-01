Congress Has Slim Lead In Rajasthan Local Polls, Independents To Be King-Makers

Rajasthan Local Polls: Elections to local bodies in 21 districts of Rajasthan were held last week (File)

The Congress has won a majority in elections to 90 local bodies across 21 districts in Rajasthan.

The ruling party in the state claimed victory in 1,194 wards, the BJP in 1,146 and independent candidates in 631. The remaining wards were won by candidates from smaller parties.

However, the Congress' victory is not comprehensive enough to ensure sole control of most of these local bodies without support from the independent candidates. This means independent candidates will play a role in deciding which mainstream political outfit wins control.

So far, the results indicate that the Congress has enough of a majority to control 19 local bodies, with 24 going to the BJP. Independent candidates, therefore, could decide 46 local bodies.

Voting to decide who (which party) will take the post of Chairman of each of these bodies will be held on Sunday, which will be the independent candidates' king-making moment.

The Congress has claimed will be able to form its government in at least 50 local bodies.

The party has, however, suffered a setback in Ajmer, where the BJP has retained control of the municipal corporation to secure a big prize. The opposition always had an edge here and emerged victorious 48 of 80 wards. The Congress managed to win only 18, with the rest going to others.

In Rajsamand, however, there was better news; the Congress won here for the first time. BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, who represented this seat in the Assembly, died from Covid-related causes in November. The BJP won just 18 of 45 wards here, with the Congress claiming 26.

Meanwhile, for senior figures like Health Minister Raghu Sharma (from Ajmer), Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammad (from Pokhran) and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara it was a setback as they failed win local bodies falling in their constituencies.