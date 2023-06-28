Rajasthan Lamb With Holy Number Fetches Rs 1 Crore Bid. Rejected.

According to the shepherd, the lamb was born last year.

A shepherd in Rajasthan's Churu district has refused to sell his lamb, which has an Urdu writing on its belly, despite receiving an offer of Rs 1 crore.

The lamb reportedly has the numeral '786', considered sacred by Muslims in the Indian subcontinent, written in Urdu on its belly.

Raju Singh, the shepherd, did not understand what the number meant but after consulting with members of the Muslim community in his village, he learned that it was the Urdu numeral for '786'. This number is considered to be sacred in Islam, and it is often used as a way to invoke the blessings of God.

Mr Singh said that the lamb was born last year and he has so far received offers of Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1 crore for it but decided against selling the animal as he considers it "very dear" to him.

Ever since the lamb's price was estimated to be crores of rupees, it is now kept separate from the other lambs in the herd and is fed a special diet of pomegranates, papayas, millets, and green vegetables.

Due to its high value, Mr Singh has taken special measures to protect the lamb and keeps it inside his house with his family.