Rajasthan Government Sends 91 Students To Silicon Valley

The Rajasthan government has sent 91 students under 'Student Startup Exposure Program' to Silicon Valley as part of its efforts to promote entrepreneurship in the state.

As part of the two-week programme, from August 26 to September 10, the students visited Stanford University's various departments, including artificial intelligence centre, nano fabrication research centre and department of computer engineering on the first day, an official statement said.

The students will also get an opportunity to learn various aspects of building a startup from renowned experts and receive guidance to create a prototype and pitch it to prospective investors in Silicon Valley.

According to the statement, during the programme, the students will also get a chance to acquire on the job training at some eminent organisations and interact with successful founders and other key professionals.

'Student Startup Exposure Program' was launched in May 2018 by the state government's Department of Information Technology and Communication.

"Under this exposure program, the government has sent 91 selected students to an all-expense paid residential learning program in Silicon Valley, USA," the statement said.

"This initiative... will certainly open the doors for students to make their entrepreneurship dream come true," said Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary at the Department of IT and Communication.

Mr Arora also said that it will turn out to be a huge milestone in the startup journey of Rajasthan by bringing the young college students and the budding entrepreneurs into the ecosystem.