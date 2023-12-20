Rajasthan Girl, 13, Forced Into Marriage, Raped For 10 Days: Cops

The police are conducting a further probe (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a marriage and raped for 10 days in Ajmer, police said.

A case has been registered under a section of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Additional SP Ajmer Mahmood Khan said, "A 13-year-old girl was forced into marriage and raped for 10 days. The girl came along with her mother and registered a case. Till now no one has been arrested. The accused will be arrested after the statement of the girl is recorded."

The police are conducting a further probe, he added.

Earlier, a girl on her way to Jaipur from Kanpur was allegedly gang-raped by two drivers on the intervening night of December 9 and 10, police said.

