Rajasthan Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Rajasthan election Results: Voting took place on 25 seats in the fourth and fifth phase.

Voting in Rajasthan took place in two phases of the national election on April 29 and May 6. Voting took place on 25 seats in the fourth and fifth phase. The number of candidates contesting in the state are 255 with the main parties being BJP and Congress. The constituencies in Rajasthan are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

How To Check RajasthanElection Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/)

Among the prominent candidates in Rajasthan are Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress' Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural. Apart from them are parliamentarians Ramcharan Bohara from Jaipur and Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur, Union Ministers PP Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and parliamentarians Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, Dushyant Singh and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

