Congress Wants ''Grand Temple'' To Be Built In Ayodhya: Sachin Pilot

Happy to say that the Congress organisation worked with much preparedness in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

The Congress wants a "grand temple" to be built in Ayodhya, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Friday, days after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the shrine in the city.

He also said the court's decision was acceptable to all and people should now stop doing politics on the issue.

In its verdict announced on November 9, the Supreme Court backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for building a mosque in the town.

"Everyone has welcomed the decision and the Congress party wants a grand temple be built there (Ayodhya)," Mr Pilot told reporters in Dausa district.

"We have to happily respect and maintain that decision. Now we have to stop doing politics on this issue; the world is moving forward," he said.

People who had been doing politics over the case for the past 30 years understand now that no one will benefit politically by raising the issue again and again, he added, without naming anyone.

Speaking about the Congress' performance in the recent civic body polls in Rajasthan and assembly elections in some states, Mr Pilot said there is a change in the country's atmosphere.

"(Congress') performance in the recent civic body elections reflects that the organisation and workers have worked hard and people have liked the government's work. State assembly results in Haryana and the alliance government taking shape in Maharashtra reflect that the atmosphere in the country is changing," he said.

"The way we have worked in Rajasthan, I am happy to say that the Congress organisation worked as hard and with as much preparedness as it did when it was in the opposition," the deputy chief minister said.

The Congress registered an impressive victory in the civic body elections held in the state earlier this month to elect 2,000 councillors. The party got a clear majority in 20 of the 49 municipal areas that went to polls.

Mr Pliot said the BJP had always believed urban areas to be its stronghold, but the party could only manage a majority in six areas.

He said while the BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan six months ago, people had given the mandate to the Congress now.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.