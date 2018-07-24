Rajasthan Dalit Man Beaten To Death Allegedly For Affair With Muslim Girl

They tied his hands and beat him mercilessly till he died.

A Dalit man was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday allegedly for an affair with a Muslim woman. Khetram Bhim, 22, used to work at the home of a man called Mehboob Khan and was in love with a girl in the family, reports say.

He had been warned in the past to stay away from her after they were caught together one day.

But some of members of the family conspired to kill him, Khetram's brother Hariram Bhil said.

On Friday, two men Sadam Khan and Haiyaat Khan called Khetram to their field where a group of seven men were waiting for him, Hariram told local reporters.

They tied his hands and beat him mercilessly till he died. His body was then thrown some distance away.

His body was found three days later.

The post mortem report has found that Khetram was severely beaten and his attackers also tried to strangle him.

The police have arrested two young men for the incident and are trying to get them to disclose the names of others involved in the attack.

The brutal attack on Khetram comes in the middle of growing alarm over mob killings in India.

A Muslim man died after being beaten up on Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday night on suspicion of smuggling cows.

The Rajasthan police has faced strong criticism after it was found that they wasted hours to get him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.