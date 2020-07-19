Support Flood-Hit Assam, Bihar, Says Congress Rebel Sachin Pilot

The Congress says it has the support of 109 MLAs in the state assembly (File)

Sachin Pilot, who is leading an open revolt against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, has urged the people of the country to support those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar - where the BJP is in power.

"My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam and Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost and 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone. I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations," he tweeted.

My thoughts & prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone.

I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 18, 2020

Mr Pilot, aggrieved by a notice to join a probe linked to an alleged conspiracy to topple the state government, skipped successive legislators' meetings and refused to take calls from state Congress leaders, the party had said. Later, he and several of the MLAs loyal to him reached the national capital and have reportedly been camping in Haryana.

He was sacked from his posts of Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy chief minister last week, just three hours after he had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said.

Sources close to Ms Gandhi told NDTV that Mr Pilot was insisting on being made the Chief Minister within a year and refused to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi until his demand was met.

Mr Gehlot has alleged that Mr Pilot is directly involved in horse-trading.

The Congress also alleged that Mr Pilot has sought the cover of the BJP by choosing hotels in Haryana to keep his flock together.

Mr Pilot, however, said he was not planning to join the BJP. "I am not joining the BJP. I would like to make it clear that I have no plans to join the BJP. The BJP link is an attempt to malign me in the eyes of the Gandhis," he told NDTV earlier this week.

Team Sachin Pilot initially claimed that he had the support of 30 MLAs, enough to unseat Mr Gehlot. Sources, however, say at least 18 MLAs from his camp have huddled together in resorts.

The Congress says it has the support of 109 MLAs in the state assembly, where the majority mark is 101.

The acrimonious dispute turned legal after the Congress served Mr Pilot and 18 MLAs notices of disqualification. They have been given time till Tuesday to reply to these.