Rajasthan Congress To Herd MLAs To Resort Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls: Sources

The Rajasthan Congress is likely to move its MLAs to a resort in Udaipur - where the party recently held its strategy camp - over poaching fears ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, due on June 10.

The BJP-backed media baron and Essel Group boss, Subhash Chandra, has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, which could torpedo the Congress's chances of winning a third seat and has created a contest on the fourth.

After voting for two candidates, the Congress needs 15 more votes to elect the third candidate.

The BJP can elect one candidate, and it needs 11 votes for the second.

There are 13 independents and 8 MLAs of smaller parties in the Rajasthan assembly. The Congress has the support of 12 independents.

Some MLAs from state capital Jaipur are already in Udaipur, sources have said. The actual large-scale move will happen on Thursday, sources have said.

Crucially, the Congress needs the support of independents and others to make sure three of its candidates are elected to Rajya Sabha.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan. But the media baron Subhas Chandra's entry has raised the stakes. He is the fifth candidate for 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The BJP's own candidate is Ghanshyam Tiwari.

Bur Mr Chandra's entry means the fourth Rajya Sabha seat will now be a contest, when the Congress was hoping for a smooth ride.

The Congress candidates will have to tighten their math to take on Mr Chandra, sources have said.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the Congress has 108 MLAs. Each Rajya Sabha candidate needs 41 votes to win. The Congress can easily elect 2 candidates, but then will be left with 26 votes and need 15 more to elect their third candidate.

The BJP has 71 MLAs, and after electing one candidate, it has 30 votes to spare but needs 11 more to send Mr Chandra to Rajya Sabha.

Both the BJP and the Congress are looking at smaller parties and independents. There are 2 from BTP, 2 from the CPI(M), 1 from the RLD and 3 from RLP, along with 13 independents.