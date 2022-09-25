Rajasthan Congress Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Leaves For Ashok Gehlot's Home For Key Meet

Mr Pilot had said the party high command will take a call on the next Chief Minister.(File)

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday evening, MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met in what was seen as a message to the high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor. The Gehlot loyalists, including 16 ministers, met this evening at the home of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal where the next Chief Minister is expected to be named.

Here are the LIVE updates on the political developments in Rajasthan:

Sep 25, 2022 20:41 (IST)

Jaipur, Rajasthan | A bus arrives outside the residence of Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal where a meeting of Congress MLAs was held pic.twitter.com/IHUxjoFI3H - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2022

Sep 25, 2022 20:39 (IST) Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken along with Ashok Gehlot reach Chief Minister residence ahead of CLP meet, Sachin Pilot also there.

Sep 25, 2022 20:25 (IST) Congress leader Sachin Pilot leaves for Ashok Gehlot's home

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has left for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home for key meeting

Sep 25, 2022 19:37 (IST) Just In: Key Congress meet in Rajasthan delayed amid stalemate over Chief Minister decision

Sep 25, 2022 19:03 (IST) "There's a tradition in Congress since the beginning - whenever there's a Legislative party meet, we pass a one-line resolution to give rights to Congress president. This will happen today as well": Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/ArGCPdOkGV - NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2022

Sep 25, 2022 19:02 (IST) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said a one-line resolution saying all Congress legislators have full faith in the party president's decision is likely to be passed during the Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held this evening. He said all party leaders will hold a discussion to arrive at a consensus and this has been the Congress' strength.

Sep 25, 2022 19:00 (IST) What was expected to be a transition of power under the eyes of the party's Central leaders, may have turned into an impasse with Team Ashok Gehlot digging in its heels after a meeting today. Sources said 56 MLAs of Team Gehlot have unanimously decided that the Chief Minister should be one of the 102 MLAs who supported the government during the rebellion by Mr Pilot and his 18 loyalists in 2020. What was expected to be a transition of power under the eyes of the party's Central leaders, may have turned into an impasse with Team Ashok Gehlot digging in its heels after a meeting today. Sources said 56 MLAs of Team Gehlot have unanimously decided that the Chief Minister should be one of the 102 MLAs who supported the government during the rebellion by Mr Pilot and his 18 loyalists in 2020. Read here.