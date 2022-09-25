Rajasthan Congress Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Leaves For Ashok Gehlot's Home For Key Meet

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday evening, MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met in what was seen as a message to the high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor. The Gehlot loyalists, including 16 ministers, met this evening at the home of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal where the next Chief Minister is expected to be named.
Here are the LIVE updates on the political developments in Rajasthan:
Jaipur, Rajasthan | A bus arrives outside the residence of Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal where a meeting of Congress MLAs was held pic.twitter.com/IHUxjoFI3H- ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2022
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has left for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home for key meeting
"There's a tradition in Congress since the beginning - whenever there's a Legislative party meet, we pass a one-line resolution to give rights to Congress president. This will happen today as well": Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/ArGCPdOkGV- NDTV (@ndtv) September 25, 2022