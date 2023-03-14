Rajasthan Congress Leader's "How Did Pulwama Happen" Remark Irks BJP

BJP said Mr Randhawa "has insulted martyrdom and the dignity of the post of PM"

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's controversial statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised a storm in the BJP. Senior leaders of the party have accused him of insulting the country and the Prime Minister, much like Rahul Gandhi "the way he tries to defame the country's image abroad".

Mr Randhawa, in a recent address at a Congress dharna asking for action on the Hindenburg Report, had urged his party to end infighting -- a situation that is generating headlines almost every day. All eyes are on the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot ahead of the elections due later this year.

"I am urging all leaders -- finish fighting among yourselves and think of finishing Modi," he had said in the address on Monday. If we can finish Modi, Hindustan might survive. If Modi is here, then Hindustan will be finished," he said.

What gave most offense to the BJP were apparently his comments on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February 2019, months before the Lok Sabha elections, in which 40 soldiers died.

"How did Pulwama happen? Hold an inquiry. Did he do this to contest the election?" Mr Randhawa said. They say that there is no bigger patriot than them. Modi doesn't know meaning of 'deshbhakti'. Which leader of BJP fought for the freedom of India?" he added.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia retaliated within a few hours. Mr Randhawa, he said, "has insulted martyrdom in the country, has insulted the dignity of the post of Honorable Prime Minister, the whole country has been humiliated," he said.

