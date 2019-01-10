Aiming For Record After 2 Lakh Sing Anthem At Rajasthan Rally: Congress

Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot sang the national anthem together at the Rajasthan rally

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Thursday that a farmers' rally organised on Wednesday in Jaipur where around two lakh people stood united at one place to sing the national anthem will be registered in the Guinness World Records.

Mr Khachariyawas said the farmers, police personnel, ministers and visitors along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot sang the national anthem together while following all disciplinary rules.

"This was something unique. The way they stood together and rendered their voice to sing the national anthem in a public meeting needs to be taken to the world. So, we have decided to take this scene to the Guinness World Records," he added.