BJP Leader Breaks Down After Being Denied Ticket From Rajasthan's Kotputli

BJP on Monday released its first list of the 41 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukesh Goyal broke down after being denied a ticket from the Kotputli constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Mukesh Goyal had previously contested in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections but was defeated by Congress' Rajendra Singh Yadav by a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

After a meeting with his supporters in his constituency on Wednesday evening, Mukesh Goyal was seen crying as the party announced Hansraj Patel Gurjar as its candidate for the Kotputli seat.

After meeting with his supporters in his constituency on Wednesday, Mukesh Goyal was seen crying heavily when the BJP revoked his ticket.

The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

The party has fielded Baba Balaknath from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday changed the poll dates of Rajasthan Assembly elections from November 23 to November 25.

"The change in the date of the poll was made following representations from various political parties, and social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during the poll," the ECI said.

Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3, the Election Commission said Monday.

All 200 seats in Rajasthan will see voting on November 25.

