Over Probe Agency Notice To Raj Thackeray, Support From Cousin Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray's comment is significant as the state will go to polls later this year (File)

Maharashtra politician Raj Thackeray, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case linked to the collapse of shadow bank Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, has received support from his estranged cousin, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I do not expect any solid outcome from the inquiry," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, has been asked to appear on Thursday before the ED officials for his alleged links to a construction company Kohinoor CTNL, which had received loan and equity investments from the IL&FS. His party has called the notice vendetta politics.

Raj Thackeray had a fallout with his cousin in 2006 after which he had formed his own political party.

His party MNS had dented the Shiv Sena's chances in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent national election, Raj Thackeray and his party didn't contest the polls but he campaigned against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray's comment is significant as the state will go to polls later this year. The BJP and the Shiv Sena have said that they will contest the assembly elections together in an alliance. The partners, however, have launched separate campaigns, triggering speculation that they might go their separate ways if a seat-sharing agreement is not finalised.

Shiv Sena insiders, however, say there is absolutely no prospect of an alliance between their party and the MNS.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.