Rajasthan Poll Panel Announces Civic Bodies' Elections Schedule

Election for the members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis of Alwar and Dholpur districts will be held in three phases on October 20, 23 and 26, Rajasthan Election Commission said on Monday.

The counting of votes will be done at district headquarters on October 29, it added, announcing the poll schedules for the civic bodies of two districts.

It fixed October 8 as the date for filing nominations, slating October 9 for the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Elections in four other districts are pending due to the issue of delimitation of their panchayats being sub-judice.

Earlier this month, elections for 200 seats in six zila parishads and 1,564 seats in 78 panchayat samitis in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts were held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1 and results were declared on September 4.