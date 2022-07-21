Rainfall In Delhi Bring Relief From Heat

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

Rain in several parts of Delhi brought down the maximum temperature two notches below normal on Thursday even as the weather office predicted moderate rains for the next two days.

The maximum temperature of the day settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 56.6 mm rainfall from 8:30 am on Wednesday to 8:30 am on Thursday.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday, SPS Mayur Vihar observatory received 3.5 mm rainfall, Jafarpur 1 mm, Najafgarh 2.5 mm and Pusa 0.5 mm rainfall.

Due to rain and waterlogging, heavy traffic was reported on several key stretches, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road junction, Vikas Marg, Delhi Noida Direct flyway, AIIMS underpass and Sarai Kale Khan.

"There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 68 per cent, the weather office said.

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (76) category at around 6.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)