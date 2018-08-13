Rainfall At Many Parts Of UP, Several Rivers Flowing Above Danger Mark

Water-logged streets in Allahabad city following heavy rainfall on Sunday

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers, while the meteorological department warned of heavy rainfall at isolated areas in the state.

Nighasan received 13 cm rainfall since yesterday, followed by Nagina 12 cm, Birdghat 11 cm, Shardanagar 10 cm, Rae Bareli and Puranpur 9 cm each, Pilibhit 7 cm and Rampur 5 cm, the MeT department said.

According to Central Water Commission reports the Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, Ayodhya and Turtiparin Ballia was flowing above the red mark, while the Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark at Palia Kalan.

Ganga at Narora, Fatehgarh, Gumtia, Ankin Ghat and Kanpur, and the Yamuna at Prayag Ghat in Mathura, Sai at Rae Bareli, Rapti at Balrampur and Bansi, Quano at Chandradeep Ghat are flowing at dangerous levels.