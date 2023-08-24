Railways To Give Rs 10 Lakh To Families Of Mizoram Bridge Collapse Victims

The bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapsed in the Sairang area during construction

The Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relation Officer Sabyasachi De said the railway ministry has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased family, who were killed as an under-construction railway bridge over the Kurung river in Mizoram collapsed on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Sabyasachi De said, "On Wednesday around 10.30 am 196 bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang collapsed in the Sairang area during construction. The contractors who were working on the bridge and launching a girder when the bridge collapsed"

"The Railway ministry has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of the kin and Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for the minor injured," De stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing condolence announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

PM Modi announced that the ex-gratia would be paid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

On the other hand, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident, and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

"Under construction a railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," the Mizoram Chief Minister said.