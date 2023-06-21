Railway Minister Inspects Howrah Metro Station, Set To Be India's Deepest

The minister also inspected an underwater tunnel which has been built 16 metres below the river Hooghly.

After three instances of subsidence and damage to houses in four years due to tunnelling work for the construction of a Metro line, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured the residents of Kolkata's Bowbazar area that their concerns are being taken into account.

Mr Vaishnaw today inspected the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of Kolkata's East-West Metro, which is slated to open to the public by the end of this year.

After completing an inspection of Howrah Maidan station, the minister undertook a trolley inspection through a tunnel and reached Howrah station, which is going to be the deepest Metro station in India. This Metro station has been built 33 metres (108 feet) below the surface and has four underground levels.

The minister also inspected an underwater tunnel which has been built 16 metres (52 feet) below the river Hooghly. Terming it an engineering marvel, Mr Vaishnaw expressed his happiness at the progress of work.

The minister also clarified on the subsidence issues at Bowbazar, the stretch that is holding up the commissioning of the entire line from Howrah Maidan to Sector V, Saltlake.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Vaishnaw said, "The General Manager of Kolkata Metro is continuously meeting residents of Bowbazar. Whether it is alternative construction or safety measures on the ground, continuous engagement is happening with residents of Bowbazar."

"I will request the General Manager to visit Bowbazar again, hold a camp and explain the situation to residents in detail," he added.

The authorities say that issues related to ground subsidence during the ongoing tunnelling in the Bowbazar stretch have been resolved. In what was the third instance of subsidence in four years due to tunnelling work for the Metro corridor, more than 10 houses developed cracks in October last year.

In September 2019, two buildings collapsed and several others developed cracks in the Bowbazar area after the underground tunnel-boring machine hit an aquifer, leading to subsidence and damage to buildings on the ground. Similar issues were reported in May and October 2022.

Once commissioned, the corridor will increase connectivity between the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata and carry 6.7 lakh passengers per day. A part of the line, from Sealdah Station to Saltlake is already operational.