Watch: This Is How Railways New Vistadome Coaches Look

The Vistadome coaches have been attached to the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express.

Two new Vistadome coaches were introduced on day trains on the picturesque Yesvantpur-Mangalore route. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and Information Technology, posted a video on Twitter that showed the “exciting features of the coach”, which include ergonomically designed reclining seats aimed at enhancing passenger comfort. The coaches also have a glass-dome ceiling and wide glass windows, which allow passengers to soak in the breath-taking and natural beauty of the Western Ghats between Yesvantpur and Mangalore in Karnataka. The video posted by Mr Vaishnaw showed what it would be like to travel on these coaches.

The Vistadome coaches have been attached to the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express. The revolving seats can be rotated up to 180 degrees — if you want to soak in the views, you can rotate your seats to face the windows — to markedly improve passenger experience in enjoying the Western Ghats that encompass the entire 413-km-long journey between the two stations.

Another standout feature of the new coaches includes the better air-spring suspension mechanism for improved ride comfort. An observatory lounge, too, has been created at the end of the train with a large glass window.

And if you forget to recharge your electronic devices, there's a charging socket under each seat. There's also an entertainment system with digital display screens and speakers.

Sliding doors at the compartment entry, CCTV for on-board surveillance, and a GPS-based public address/information system are also part of the new coaches.

Watch the video here:

Vistadome coaches for the first time in SWR are introduced on the picturesque Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn route!



Take a look at the exciting features of the coach: pic.twitter.com/Mvq8rh60OJ — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 12, 2021

In another tweet, Southern Railway, on its official handle, posted a few photos of the “see-through” coaches, and added that the maiden journey was flagged off on July 11 by Member of Parliament Naleen Kumar Kateel.

'See through' Vistodome coaches to offer breathtaking views of Western Ghats!



Train No:06540 Mangaluru Jn - Yesvanpur Special augmented with 2 new Vistadome coaches - Maiden journey flagged off today by Shri. Naleen Kumar Kateel, Hon'ble MP in the presence of other dignitaries pic.twitter.com/0OJcVgIZmx — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) July 11, 2021

Mr Vaishnaw was appointed the Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics, and Information Technology during the recent changes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.